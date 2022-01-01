The research found that those who have received three doses of the Covid vaccination but nonetheless acquire the virus have similar severe cold-like symptoms. People report the symptoms are so severe that they interfere with their daily lives and activities.

A new study found that with each new form of the virus, an increasing number of patients suffer disruptive symptoms. As part of the Real-Time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) program, researchers at Imperial College London interviewed 17,000 persons who tested positive for Covid between May 2020 and March 2022. The research reveals that over 5,000 vaccinated patients who were infected with newer strains of Covid experienced symptoms that impacted their daily life.

Researchers wrote: “In a subgroup of 5,598 double- and triple-vaccinated swab-positive individuals with [Omicron] BA.1 or BA.2, those infected with BA.2 were 54% more likely to report symptoms that interfered with their ability to carry out day-to-day activities ‘a lot’”

According to The Express, participants in this group reported four particular symptoms: runny nose, sore throat, sneezing, and hoarse voice. According to the study, the BA.2 variant induced symptoms in 75.9% of those infected. This compares to 70% for BA.1, 63.8 % for the Delta variation, and 54.7 % for the Alpha variant. The ZOE Health project, which gathers Covid reports via a mobile app, found that sore throat is the most prevalent symptom among fully vaccinated persons.

According to the ZOE Health research, the following are the most prevalent symptoms among those who have had two vaccinations:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Blocked nose

Persistent cough

Headache

Professor Paul Elliott, Director of the REACT program, said: “Our study has shown that symptoms from COVID-19 have changed over two years of the pandemic as different variants of the virus have become dominant. “This is against a background of changing immunity from prior infection and vaccination.

Understanding these changing symptom profiles may help in identifying individuals who are at higher risk of transmission of the virus.” Unvaccinated people have comparable “top” Covid symptoms. According to the ZOE Health survey, the following are the most common symptoms among unvaccinated people:

Headache

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

Fever

Persistent cough

According to Professor Stephen Powis, medical director of the NHS, the NHS is expecting this to be the “most challenging winter yet” for the healthy body. He said: “In some countries in Europe that have it you can already see growth in hospital admissions. No doubt these pressures will increase.”