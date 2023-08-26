Storm Reid Bids Adieu to The ArashiBlu Collection with Pacsun Finale

Emmy-nominated actress, producer, and dedicated USC student, Storm Reid, unveils the closing chapter of her much-lauded The ArashiBlu Collection, in collaboration with Pacsun. The Summer 2023 release radiates the warmth and zest of the season, characterized by vivid colors and a medley of rich textures.

Marking the end of a fruitful two-year alliance, Storm has been hands-on in ideating and designing her swimwear series, working in tandem with the Pacsun ensemble, yielding consistently spectacular results. This conclusive assortment epitomizes the harmonious collaboration, introducing 12 spanking new bikini designs. Each set spotlights contemporary forms like the Underwire Tops, Halter Highlights, and Curtain Bottoms.

The signature finesse and meticulous craftsmanship that define Storm and Pacsun are evident in every ensemble. Ensuring a fresh experience for enthusiasts, there are no recurring designs. The spotlight is on fabric and texture, with standout styles such as the Scrunch, Terry Rib, and Rib, alongside eagerly awaited pieces like the Halter Bandeaus, elegant Tie Front Tops, captivating Underwire Bralettes, and their fitting counterparts in Curtain and V-front Bottoms. The collection, influenced by the tranquil marine world and the shades of dawn and dusk, promises to whisk wearers away on a dreamy escapade.

Addie Rintel, Vice President of Design Merchandising at Pacsun, expressed, “Our journey with Storm and her unyielding zest for design has been the backbone of The ArashiBlu Collection’s triumph. Collaborating over these two years has been truly enriching, and Storm’s distinct vision has indelibly impacted our brand. This concluding collection and the cherished moments with Storm will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

Reflecting on the collaboration, Storm Reid remarked, “Launching the inaugural ArashiBlu Collection alongside Pacsun more than two years ago, we’ve together crafted six collections that I hold dear. Each venture was a learning curve, and Pacsun’s unwavering support has been invaluable. I eagerly await the world’s reception to this finale as we toast to the twilight days of summer.”