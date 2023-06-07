Prada and Zegna acquire minority stake in Luigi Fedeli e Figlio

Italian luxury fashion house Prada and Ermenegildo Zegna have made a strategic investment by acquiring a minority stake in the renowned knitwear company Luigi Fedeli e Figlio. The purpose behind this move is to uphold the excellence of Italian craftsmanship in producing high-quality yarns.

In an official announcement, Prada and Zegna have confirmed their acquisition of a 15 percent stake each in the Italian knitwear firm. Meanwhile, Luigi Fedeli, the current CEO, will retain majority ownership of 70 percent and continue leading the company in his existing capacity.

Established in 1934 in Monza, Italy, Luigi Fedeli e Figlio is now managed by the third generation of the Fedeli family. The brand has gained recognition for its exceptional knitwear and exquisite yarns, proudly carrying the “Made in Italy” label. Fedeli’s own brand is available in 13 dedicated boutiques worldwide, along with being stocked in over 400 multi-brand stores.

As part of the deal, Gildo Zegna, chairman and chief executive officer of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, and Patrizio Bertelli, Prada Group chairman and executive director will join Fedeli’s board of directors.

Commenting on the deal, Luigi Fedeli said: “I strongly believe in Italy and agreements that unite Italian players. Moreover, the potential synergies identified by the Prada and Ermenegildo Zegna Groups perfectly align with Fedeli’s continuous pursuit of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. I am delighted to join forces with two leading groups in the industry and to continue developing all-Italian excellence.”

This isn’t the first joint acquisition by Prada Group and Ermenegildo Zegna Group, in 2021, they acquired a majority stake in Filati Biagioli Modesto S.p.A., which specialises in cashmere and other precious yarns. They both acquired a 40 percent shareholding to continue to create value for Made in Italy in the name of craftsmanship and innovation.

Gildo Zegna said: “Over the years, the acquisition of historic Italian companies has enabled the group to build a platform of luxury textile companies guaranteeing the highest quality and safeguarding the uniqueness of Italian craftsmanship. Fedeli’s own focus on quality and sustainability has brought us closer. In addition to including another excellent craftsman in our textile supply chain, this acquisition makes me particularly proud as it underlines our commitment to contributing to the growth of Fedeli and to preserving and enhancing the craftsmanship of Made in Italy.

“For the second time in two years, I am supported in this journey by a great entrepreneur from the Italian fashion industry with whom I share a passion for the ‘filiera’ and the ambition to create a system teeming up with Italian groups.”

Bertelli added: “This agreement for Prada Group’s acquisition of a shareholding in Fedeli represents a strategic investment to preserve the know-how and tradition of Italian excellence in fine yarn. Once again, after the acquisition of Filati Biagioli, together with Zegna Group we are committed to a cooperative and teamwork approach in the fashion and Made in Italy industry.

“This operation reflects the philosophy that our group has always pursued: direct control of the supply chain at every single stage of the production process, which also allows us to speed up on traceability of raw materials and on the transparency of our supply chain.”