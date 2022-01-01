Ways To Elevate Your Wardrobe

To let in a new lease of life into your wardrobe, you don’t necessarily need to rethink all your looks. Sometimes it just takes something simple to give one of your old, beloved outfits a modern twist. You’ll soon find the love you once had – you just need to find that spark again.

With ever-changing trends, making something even more fashionable can be done with a little tweaking here and there. Luckily, you don’t need to throw out all your wardrobe. All you need is to master ways to elevate your closet while keeping your style relevant.

As tastes and trends change, your wardrobe will evolve, but there are elements that will help you keep your wardrobe looking sophisticated. Here is our guide to keeping your wardrobe sharp and stylish…

Jewellery

Jewellery can add texture or even completely change the vibe of your outfits. Necklaces for women can be worn several ways – alone around your neck, attached to a belt to give a 90’s look to your denim, or clipped on your handbag for a luxurious feel.

We love unique pendants that will make your looks even more striking, and pearls that will add a touch of Hollywood Glamour to your outfits. Anklets are also a popular favourite for the warmer months, allowing you to show off a hint of skin, all the while coordinating your jewellery with your footwear.

Monochrome styling

There’s nothing that oozes elegance as much as a monochrome outfit. Wearing all black is not only perfect for job interviews but we can’t deny it is a chic street-style look. We also love wearing different tones of blue for a colourful approach to monochrome styling. But monochrome doesn’t mean boring – don’t get that wrong! Monochrome can be fun, vibrant and playful all while respecting your own personal style.

Layer up

Don’t be afraid to use some of your spring/summer pieces to layer them up in autumn/winter. Layers add texture all the while keeping things simple. Wearing a denim jacket over a roll-neck jumper is stylish, yet laid-back -proving that layers are definitely a wardrobe staple. A blazer will work over a co-ord in spring/summer and with a jumper dress in the winter – no need to reinvest in a whole new wardrobe, work with what you’ve got for a luxe look!

Find a good tailor

A bargain wardrobe can easily look luxe if your pieces are adapted to your body shape. A tailor can make that little black dress cinch you in more, or create a more tapered pair of trousers to elongate your legs. Either way, tailoring is important to make your outfits flattering and stylish. A figure-flattering wardrobe will make everything look more expensive.

Invest in essentials

If you haven’t yet started your capsule wardrobe – what are you waiting for? Here are some key pieces you’ll need in your life:

Plain t-shirts (black, white, blue)

Denim (straight leg, Mom, flares)

Leather jacket

Denim jacket

Tailored overcoat

Plain white shirt

Dressy trousers (carrot leg, suit trousers)

With these pieces, you’ll be able to have them on rotation and mix and match at your own pleasure. Basics like these are timeless and will lend any look a touch of sophistication.

Less is more

Though we love colours and bold prints, sometimes you need to remember that less is more. A colour clash can be luxe, but may not be practical for everyday wear. Instead, opt for timeless and simple pieces that will help you adopt an understated chic look. Just think of the Parisians! They’re renowned for their simple yet elegant looks -and they’re the whole reason why Paris is the fashion capital!