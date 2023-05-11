King Charles’ Coronation Speech Reveals How Family Rift Was ‘Weighing’ On Him, Royal Expert Reveals

The reports suggest that King Charles, 74, did not give in to Prince Harry’s demands for a sit-down meeting over the coronation, but he did not ignore his youngest son and his grandchildren’s best interests.

According to author Christopher Andersen, King Charles made sure to mention Prince Harry and his children in his post-ceremony toast just as much as Prince William and his family were mentioned, despite Prince Harry being in California for Prince Archie’s fourth birthday on the same day.

Andersen believes that King Charles is a doting grandfather who is pained to be separated from two of his five grandchildren due to the acrimony between him and Prince Harry. Royal expert Hilary Fordwich also confirmed that King Charles praised all five of his grandchildren in his coronation toast, including the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Fordwich described King Charles as a loving and genuine man with a huge heart who has been forgiving towards Prince Harry. She revealed that Prince Harry was invited to the family luncheon after the coronation, but he chose not to attend, most likely because he wanted to rush home to Meghan and his children, which she found to be a huge shame.

Andersen speculated that King Charles really felt Prince Harry and Meghan’s absence on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the coronation. Despite the alleged demands from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a spot on the balcony, it appeared to have been denied due to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s rule of reserving a spot on the balcony for senior royals only.

Andersen believes that the standoff between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals continue, even though King Charles could unilaterally end it in a New York minute.