7 Must Have Accessories For Your Wardrobe

Belts

They can be rugged, they can be classy, they can be formal or they can just hold your pants in place. Belts not only provide utility but also add an edge to your dressing style. Your wardrobe will remain incomplete until you have a perfect belt to go with that dress or that pair of jeans. There are various types of belts like woven, chain and leather available in the market. Choose as per your taste!

Bags

Bags are something that girls just cannot do without. You always have so much to stuff in while you are on the move that you can’t survive without your bag. What’s more, just as belts, they are an integral part of your attire. Hence, it is very important to carry a bag that suits the occasion. It is advisable to carry purses in neutral colors while you are at work. Clutches in metallic colors work great for parties. When you are out on a date or maybe just on an outing with your girlies, bags in fun colors work great.

Watches

Watches speak a lot about your personality. Hence, you have to be very choosy when it comes to buying a watch for yourself. A great watch can actually add spunk to an otherwise dull outfit. When you talk, your gestures are noticed the most. This is when a classy watch comes into the picture. A person talking to you or noticing your gestures will definitely notice the watch you are wearing first. If it’s trendy, it will surely get the attention that it deserves. There are ample amount of watches available in loads of variations in the market. If you are wearing a stylish a dress, wear a watch that is sleek and sexy. If you’re out for an activity, a sturdy one looks best. While you are at work, just stick to something more simple and elegant.

Shoes

Shoes complete an outfit. If not chosen correctly, they can miserably spoil all the effort that you put in to get ready. The trick here is, not to overdo it. Too flashy or really bright colors just overpower your attire and it seems like you’re trying too hard get noticed. Instead, go for a good pair of heels and some really cool sneakers or converse and that will be all that you need. You can splurge on many more varieties in the market, if you want to make a style statement.

Sunglasses

Celebrities just cannot do without this one accessory and why not? A right pair of glares can surely make you look cool and fashionable. It is very important to choose your pair of glares as per your face cut. Avoid too flashy sunglasses that just shout for attention. Simple and stylish is the way to go!

Stockings

Stockings are totally in and never seem to go out of fashion. A classic black pair of stockings just needs to be there in your wardrobe. You can wear it under a skirt, shorts or simply under your dress. They will make you look cute and sexy, just the way you want it.

Scarves

Initially, scarves were associated with formals but now they are being used as a casual fashion accessory too. You can get them in various colors. Cover your head while you’re on a bike or simply wrap it around to add a contrast to your otherwise simple dress. They can add that dash of style to your outfit just when you want to dress up simple yet stylish.

All you need to do now is make a list of the aforesaid accessories. Tick the ones which you already have and those which you don’t have, go and buy them now!!! Got a reason to shop, isn’t it?