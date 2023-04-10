Woman finally awake after getting stuck accident

A horror crash survivor who was dragged from the wreckage is finally “awake” after being locked semi-conscious with her dead friends for 48 hours. Sophie Russon, a trainee bank manager who was in a vehicle accident last month in Cardiff, is now awake, eating, and talking.

The 20-year-old was driving with four friends to a party in Newport when their Volkswagen Tiguan slammed into trees off the A48. Unfortunately, three of the four friends did not survive the horrible crash.

According to Daily Mail reports, Anna Certowicz, Sophie’s mother, revealed that she is recuperating after life-saving surgery for a cracked skull and brain hemorrhage. She said: “Miracles do happen. She will be home before we know it.”

In one post, Ms. Certowicz said: “Thank you all so much Sophie Russon can read all of this now and see all the love and kindness we’ve all received and we are all truly grateful and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Sophie replied to the post: “Thank you all so much”.

Her mother added: “Even though she hates me for making her have her injections sorry Sophie Russon but mummy Anna knows best.” The mum now plans to take “the toughest girl in the world” and the rest of the family on a “nice holiday” as her “angels deserve a treat and something to look forward to”.

It took officers two days to find the wreckage on March 6. She said that Sophie was “semi-conscious, cold, scared stiff, not able to reach her mobile phone” in the ruined car. Her daughter was “unrecognizable” when she was found and sedated at the hospital.

Ms. Certowicz told The Sun of her daughter: “She had panic attacks throughout the night when she came round so they sedated her. “She’s in shock and has a lot of injuries.” Sophie and another victim, Shane Loughlin, are being treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 20, and Rafel Jeanne, 21, were their friends who died in the accident.

Last week, 400 people attended Rafel’s burial, and hundreds more gathered at the crash site for a vigil.

As a tribute, the street was lined with mourners, and quad bikes were decked with blue ribbons. The remaining funerals have been scheduled for later this month. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is looking into the police.