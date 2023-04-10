Billion-Dollar Divorce of Reese Witherspoon: Did a Lack of Intimacy End Her Marriage to Jim Toth?

According to recent reports, Reese Witherspoon is finalizing her divorce from Jim Toth, which might be valued at up to $1 billion following years of a sexless marriage.

Reese and Jim’s marriage has been plagued by a lack of intimacy for years, according to unknown sources. “Both of them are really longing for a fresh start,” one insider said. It’s been a difficult journey, in part because physical joy and intimacy ended literally years ago.”

One insider stated, “Both of them are really longing for a fresh start. It’s been a tortuous process, in part because physical fun and intimacy went out the window literally years ago.” According to reports, the couple’s business relationship took precedence over their personal relationship, leaving them with little time for one another from being parents to their son, Tennessee.

The same source added, “Things like date nights and couples’ getaways fell off the grid. Slowly but surely, they grew apart and the spark died. They’ll always care for each other and want the best for one another, but they’ve been living like brother and sister for years, and there’s only so long you can put up a charade like that.

“It is reported that Reese and Jim have already worked out the specifics of their divorce, including the division of profits from Reese’s production firm Hello Sunshine’s $900 million sale in 2021. Reese is said to be staying on the board and overseeing daily operations, including her successful Apple TV+ show, The Morning Show.

“The bosses there are working extremely hard, which benefits Jim, too, of course. He’s getting half of all the profits, just as they split any cash generated by Jim’s failed enterprise Quibi and all their other ventures,” the informant said. The couple’s combined assets, including real estate in Nashville and California, could be worth over $1 billion.

According to some reports, Jim is going through a “midlife crisis” and is thinking about moving to Silicon Valley to pursue an investing career. The couple’s biggest concern, though, is their son, Tennessee.

“They want no ugly custody disputes. In fact, they’ve agreed to joint custody and just need to work out the logistics of how to do that. Putting that right once the dust settles is one of their first orders of business,” the source explained.

Fans should be suspicious of these unconfirmed stories until further information is available, as Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have not commented on them.