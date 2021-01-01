When Selena Gomez Told Justin Bieber, “You’ve Been Making Music For Too Long Baby, Come Cuddle Me”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were a cutest and sweetest couple ever when they met in 2011. Both were pop singer and when they become emotional, they singer for each other and refresh other sentiments.

The ex-duo finally went public as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2011 after that they faced many ups and downs in life. After two years of their relationship, Candian pop star shared a picture with Selena Gomez.

Yes, it was one of those moments when fans kept wondering if Jelena were back together. It was a black and white picture in which Justin working on his laptop. However, the highlight remained Selena cuddling Bieber’s bare torso from behind as she looked straight into the camera

Justin Bieber had captioned the post, “You’ve been makin’ music for too long baby come cuddle me” – her.” That did confirm that he and Selena Gomez are back together. The duo was even spotted kissing in Oslo, Norway during that time and this was the proof Jelena fans needed!

By all means, Justin spends a happy marriage life with Hailey Baldwin. The two share glimpses of their getaways every now and then and make a dreamy couple together. In the recent photo, Justin and Hailey Baldwin take a click before boarding the plane, it does not confirm where they had travelled to.