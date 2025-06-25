Sunny Hostin Almost Dies Live On Air After Accidentally Eating Walnuts And Panicking

Have you ever gotten that sick feeling when you realize you’re allergic to something? Imagine that moment happening on live TV. That’s exactly what happened to Sunny Hostin during a recent episode of The View. She revealed she “almost died” last Wednesday after eating Greek food that contained walnuts, to which she has a severe allergy.

Debbie Matenopoulos was back on set promoting her Greek cookbook and had brought along some dishes for the hosts to taste. As Hostin tried the food, Alyssa Farah Griffin casually asked if there were walnuts in it. “And [Debbie] says, ‘Yes.’ So I panic immediately,” Hostin recalled. She then scribbled a “death note” on a card that said simply, “I am allergic to walnuts.” Griffin read it and responded, “Oh no!” while Hostin gave executive producer Brian Teta a frantic no-shake. That was her silent cry for help.

From there, things got calmer only because the show’s medical team swooped in like pros. “Our Disney nurses are like superheroes,” Hostin said. Nurse Jan rushed in with an EpiPen and Benadryl, and tested her while everyone scrambled behind the scenes.

Hostin admitted she hadn’t had a walnut allergy incident in over a decade, so it caught her off guard despite her continued awareness during cooking segments. “This hasn’t happened to me in 10 years,” she said, also calling the moment terrifying.

Neither Matenopoulos nor the producers realized Hostin had a life-threatening allergy; they’d checked ingredients but didn’t catch that she had dietary restrictions. The incident went unedited in the live broadcast but resurfaced Friday when Hostin shared how cold sweats and worry nearly closed the segment.

Griffin later admitted she couldn’t read the card at first, joking that she briefly wondered what Sunny was scribbling—until she registered the gravity of it. Hostin praised her calm reaction and the quick response from medical staff, saying she was panicking but that they “saved” her.

What started as a fun food segment turned into a reminder of how serious allergies can be—and how life-saving it is to have trained medical help on standby. It’s wild to think Subl Lunch Talk could have ended up as a tragedy instead of a short pause for a lifesaver intervention.

If there’s a takeaway here, it’s that even pros need to double-check food allergies, especially on live television. Sunny’s story might just remind us all to be more vocal—and for bystanders to watch carefully.

More News: