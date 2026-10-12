Sarah Ferguson dropped from another charity as plaque is “mysteriously taken down” at children’s hospital

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly suffered another setback in the UK that could complicate her hopes of returning to public life.

The former Duchess of York has reportedly been dropped from yet another charity, with Britons seemingly unwilling to give Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother a second chance.

Her association with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has already cost her personal, royal and professional roles. Now Great Ormond Street Hospital has “quietly removed” a plaque commemorating her connection to the institution, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reported that the plaque has been “mysteriously taken down.” Ferguson, then the Duchess of York, officially opened “Home from Home” at the hospital in 1990.

The development comes at a time when sources have claimed that Andrew’s former wife is preparing to begin a fresh chapter in the UK. She is said to be moving into a rented gated property in the Home Counties, reportedly costing £10,000 a month.

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The development comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding their parents, the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

However, the removal of the plaque could be seen as a strong signal that Ferguson’s past mistakes have still not been forgiven by the public. It follows a series of similar moves in which organisations have distanced themselves from her since the Epstein controversy came to light.

Neither Ferguson nor the hospital has publicly explained the reasons behind the plaque’s removal, and it remains unclear exactly when it was taken down. The silence has only fuelled speculation that the decision was a deliberate attempt to avoid further controversy for the children’s hospital.

Ferguson had long been associated with a number of charitable causes, and her work with children’s organisations was often highlighted as one of the more positive aspects of her public profile. Over the years, she lent her name to various initiatives, which made her a familiar face in charity circles.

But the fallout from her Epstein links has led many groups to reconsider those ties. For Ferguson, who is believed to be hoping for a powerful comeback, the latest blow suggests the road back into the spotlight may be a long and difficult one.

Observers say the quiet removal of the plaque, with no formal announcement, reflects how cautious institutions have become when it comes to figures tied to the scandal.