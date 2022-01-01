Ray Buffer Caught On Camera Stealing Comics From Store: Video

A San Diego comic book shop has accused actor Ray Buffer of stealing some valuable comics. And the store claims that security footage shows him stuffing them into his shirt.

Ray is reportedly caught on camera stealing $600 worth of comic books from Southern California Comics in San Diego. The retailer filed a police report with the SDPD and is handing over evidence to the police, including their stability footage.

According to SDPD, police have taken a report of petty theft and are looking into the incident.

The comedic book store claims that after warning other distributors about Ray in a Facebook publish ahead of the experience being identified, it gathered even more evidence, which it will turn over to law enforcement.

The proprietors explain. Metropolis Comics in Los Angeles sent them some eerily similar safety footage from Ray’s time there. In that film, the operator confronts him immediately after seeing him pull a similar shift, and this time he places the comics again and flees as the operator threatens to call the cops.

Ray, who has appeared in TV shows such as “ER” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” deleted all of his social media accounts shortly after the comic book store posted the film on the internet.

I’m waiting for your approval to load Instagram media. Bookstores are frequently concerned about this type of theft, primarily because some comics are extremely valuable, noted about scarce comics having been auctioned off for large sums. That’s why most companies have good safety cameras.

Staffers had yet to identify the husky culprit as Buffer, who lives in Long Beach.

‘This guy stole from us yesterday by shoving a stack of golden age comics under his shirt. Please contact us if you have any info on him. Thanks, comic community!’ staffers wrote, asking for any prospective leads in IDing the thief.

In another post, staffers wrote: ‘Our camera captured him stealing comics by concealing them in his shirt. We discovered the crime and watched the surveillance video until we saw this. We are sending all the info over to the police.’

‘We offered him the choice of either returning our property (we know what he took because an earlier part of the video has him holding the books) or we turn it over to the law,’ the scathing update from the store read.

‘He emailed us and claimed we are harassing him. Yes, we are.’