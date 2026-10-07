Queen Camilla pays tribute to Jeffrey Archer: “Seldom does an author get to live a life as rich, varied and colourful”

Queen Camilla has paid a personal tribute to bestselling novelist Lord Jeffrey Archer following his sudden death.

The 86-year-old writer and former politician died “suddenly and peacefully at home” between writing sessions, according to his publisher HarperCollins.

In an emotional statement, Camilla wrote, “Seldom does an author get to live a life as rich, varied and colourful as any of the characters in their books, or with as many surprising plot twists.

“Jeffrey Archer was an exception to the end. It was therefore with sadness that I learned of his death yesterday, on the eve of publication of his final work and so soon after appearing at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival.

“My sympathies go to Mary and the family at this time of sorrow. I hope it may be some consolation for them to know what pleasure Jeffrey brought to so many millions of readers and to me through the pages of his works.

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“While he was not without flaw, his friends will recall him as an irrepressible life force through all the many differing chapters of his life.

“Wherever the next page turns to, I trust there will be champagne and Shepherd’s Pie in abundance.”

The tribute is believed to be the Queen’s first personal public statement amid reports that she and King Charles are “at odds” over the release of Earl Spencer’s book.

According to Closer, the Queen believes “this was avoidable, and she’s furious that more wasn’t done,” by the Palace.

The report also claims the return of “other woman” claims, which Camilla spent years trying to put behind her and which many people had finally forgotten, has come back to haunt her.

Archer, one of Britain’s best-known authors, died just ahead of the publication of his final work. His death also came shortly after he appeared at Camilla’s Queen’s Reading Room Festival, an event that champions literature and reading.

Camilla’s message mixed warmth with candour, acknowledging Archer’s flaws while celebrating the pleasure his books gave millions of readers. Her closing line, with its nod to champagne and shepherd’s pie, drew on the humour and love of storytelling that marked his career.