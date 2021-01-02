Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Split: I Will Always Have ‘Love’ for Her

Say it ain’t so! Bachelor alum Peter Weber announced that he and Kelley Flanagan have decided to call it quits in a heartfelt statement on Thursday, December 31. “Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist.

I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” the former ABC star, 29, explained about their split via Instagram.

Even though they have chosen to break up after only eight months of dating, the pilot said that “Kelley is someone [he] will always have a special love for.”

“Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand,” he continued. “Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together.”

It seems the reality TV pair very recently had a change of heart. Earlier this month, Weber and Flanagan, 28, discussed their plans to move to New York together in January. “We are so beyond excited. Definitely lucked out that Kell was on board, and excited to share all our new adventures with you guys,” he wrote via Instagram Stories.

The now-former flames first crossed paths on season 24 of The Bachelor, however they didn’t take their romance to the next level until after filming wrapped. Fans speculated they became a full-on item in April.

“Peter and Kelley are dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told Us Weekly about their budding romance at the time. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

Flanagan has yet to speak out about their breakup, but it appears they will still be on good terms post-split.