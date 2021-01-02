Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Split: I Will Always Have ‘Love’ for Her

Say it ain’t so! Bachelor alum Peter Weber announced that he and Kelley Flanagan have decided to call it quits in a heartfelt statement on Thursday, December 31. “Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist.
I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” the former ABC star, 29, explained about their split via Instagram.