Oprah Winfrey finally responds to rumoured affair with Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey has finally set the record straight about her longtime rumored affair with best friend Gayle King. In an interview with Melinda French Gates for Moments That Make Us, the media mogul addressed the persistent speculation about her relationship with the CBS anchor.

According to The Mirror, Winfrey, who has been in a relationship with her partner Stedman Graham for nearly 40 years, reflected on her close bond with King. “I think we’ve shared pretty much everything, and I would have to say it wasn’t even a matter of navigation,” Winfrey said. “For years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it.”

King, 69, joined in the conversation, adding, “If we were gay, we’d tell you!” The original Color Purple star, Winfrey, also suggested that the rumors likely began because many people aren’t accustomed to seeing such a deep, platonic closeness between women.

For those who may not be aware, Winfrey, 70, and King have been best friends for nearly five decades. Their enduring friendship has been a source of inspiration for many, as they have consistently shown unwavering support and affection for each other over the years.

Despite their openness about their friendship, rumors about a romantic relationship between Winfrey and King have persisted. Their strong bond and frequent public appearances together have led some to speculate that there was more to their relationship than just friendship.

Winfrey’s recent interview aimed to put these rumors to rest once and for all. By addressing the speculation directly and with humor, Winfrey and King emphasized the strength and authenticity of their friendship. Their candid remarks highlighted that close friendships between women can exist without any romantic implications.

Throughout their decades-long friendship, Winfrey and King have shared countless moments of joy, support, and collaboration. They have been each other’s confidantes and have navigated the challenges of their respective careers together. Their bond is a testament to the power of true friendship, transcending societal expectations and misconceptions.

Winfrey’s and King’s willingness to speak openly about their relationship serves as a reminder that deep, platonic friendships are not only possible but also incredibly valuable. Their story encourages others to cherish and celebrate their own friendships, regardless of outside opinions or judgments.

As Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King continue to stand by each other, their friendship remains a shining example of loyalty and love. The rumors may persist, but their unwavering bond speaks louder than any speculation, proving that sometimes, the deepest connections are simply about being there for each other through thick and thin.