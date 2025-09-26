Michelle Obama Insists “We Will Be Married Forever” While Divorce Speculation Heats Up

Rumors about Barack and Michelle Obama splitting up are heating up again after the former president admitted that his marriage has faced some very difficult times.

Speaking with historian David Olusoga at London’s O2 Arena, Barack didn’t shy away from reflecting on the struggles he and Michelle went through after leaving the White House. “I was digging myself out of the hole I found myself with Michelle,” he said on September 25. “Now I’m at about level ground”, reported The Independent.

The comments came just days after the couple was spotted in Portofino, Italy, climbing aboard Steven Spielberg’s $250 million superyacht. It was the first time in months they had been photographed together, but instead of calming speculation, the sighting only stirred more talk that a divorce may be on the horizon.

Barack Obama Admits “I Was Digging Myself Out of the Hole” as Divorce Rumors Swirl Around Marriage to Michelle (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Michelle has been more direct in shutting down the chatter. On her podcast Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, she joked that when she and Barack aren’t in the same room, “folks think we’re divorced.” She also opened up about her commitment to their relationship. “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man, and we’ve had some really hard times. So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Still, Michelle has been candid about how tough things have been at points. She once admitted, “People think I’m being catty for saying this: it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband.” She explained the reality of marriage in her eyes: “Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever. There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Even with that honesty, Michelle has emphasized her commitment to Barack, saying they’re in it for life. “We’ve been married for 30 years, and we will be married forever. So, let’s say we live long. It will be 50-plus years. And if 10 of those years were bad, you know, anybody would take those odds.”

But not everyone is convinced. RadarOnline reports that speculation continues behind the scenes, with one insider claiming the pair are quietly trying to divide their estimated $70 million fortune. According to that source, “They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings.”

That same insider said the assets at stake include homes in Washington, D.C., Martha’s Vineyard, and Chicago, plus a stock portfolio worth more than $25 million. On top of that, the couple has major revenue streams from their book deals and media ventures.

Source Claims Obamas Quietly Dividing $70 Million Fortune Saying “Maintaining the Illusion Is No Longer a Solution” (Source: MEGA)

“It’s far from easy to untangle a life of three decades with someone,” the source added. “But maintaining the illusion of a happy and stable marriage is no longer a solution. They both are of the mind that they will be better off on their own.”

For now, Barack and Michelle continue to publicly reject the rumors, but his candid comments and their rare joint appearances are only fueling curiosity about what’s really going on.