Meghan Markle’s Signature Halterneck Style: A Timeless Fashion Choice for Every Occasion

Meghan Markle has consistently favored the sophisticated high-neckline style with cutaway shoulders, often seen in various versions of this sleek look. The 43-year-old, known for her role in Suits before marrying Prince Harry, typically opts for minimalist designs in neutral shades that accentuate her slender figure.

Style expert Eliza Scarborough, writing for the Daily Mail, explains that the halterneck design, often used by Meghan, not only slims the silhouette and broadens the shoulders but also draws attention to desired areas while diverting it from others. Meghan utilized this styling trick notably during her second look on her wedding day in 2018. For the evening reception at Frogmore House, she chose a custom-made Stella McCartney gown that featured a sleek silhouette and a high-halter neckline.

As a mother to Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, Meghan has continued to embrace this style. In 2022, during the Invictus Games One Year to Go Event in Düsseldorf, she wore a knit turtleneck from Annie Bing paired with wide-legged cream trousers from Brandon Maxwell. Unlike her wedding day, her accessories on this occasion were understated.

The following year, at the Invictus Games Reception in 2023, Meghan sported a halterneck look again with a form-fitting Toteme dress in muted grey. She also wore the style at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in April, opting for an ivory halter sundress by California designer Heidi Merrick, which featured a folded halter top with a statement bow and cutout detail.

Meghan continued her signature look during a visit to Nigeria, supporting Prince Harry as he received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and again at the star-studded G9 Ventures Summer Summit in July. This consistent style choice highlights her preference for a timeless, elegant look that remains flattering and versatile across various occasions.