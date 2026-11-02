Meghan Markle’s first statement on father’s scandal fuels speculation over her next move

Meghan Markle’s first and only statement on the latest update about her estranged father’s scandal has fueled intense speculation about what the Duchess will do next.

The statement was brief, but it was enough to spark debate. Some critics were quick to target the Duchess, suggesting she may try to start a new conversation and shift the narrative away from the royal family, focusing instead on how hard it has been for her to deal with her own family struggles.

She has, in effect, broken her silence on years-old correspondence, clarifying her position and explaining one of the reasons she cut ties with her father. According to insiders, however, this was not the only ordeal the former Suits star had to face long before she married into the royal family.

One source also claims that Prince Harry’s wife has been left in tears over the situation, which comes amid growing backlash over her role in a ‘MasterChef’ TV project.

Meghan may have known the truth about her father would one day become public. She is said to have waited for it to come out on its own, because being blamed for exposing her own father could have brought her even more negative publicity.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

(getty)

The Duchess is reportedly struggling emotionally as the scandal unfolds. The claims have emerged just as she faces criticism over her appointment as co-host of Junior MasterChef Australia, with hundreds reportedly signing a petition demanding her removal from the program.

The allegations against her father have reportedly left her deeply distressed as she focuses on her two young children. Being a mother herself is said to make the allegations especially painful.

The thought of any child being subjected to something so horrific is almost unbearable for her, the source suggests.

Now, observers say, Meghan needs to consciously protect her peace by stepping away from the constant cycle of headlines and online speculation surrounding her father.

She knows what is best for her, but at this moment, creating some distance could help safeguard her well-being and her family’s happiness.