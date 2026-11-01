Friend says Meghan is “really cut up” as Sussexes receive updates on Thomas Markle allegations

King Charles is reportedly standing by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in private, but royal commentators say he is unlikely to speak publicly about an investigation linked to Thomas Markle.

The investigation follows reports of alleged explicit images found at Markle’s former home in the Philippines. The Sussexes have received another disappointing update, according to the reports.

“Institutional distancing” expected

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner said the King and the wider royal family are limited in what they can do. “He cannot publicly be seen to be doing anything at all,” said Turner.

He told Fox News Digital: “Neither can any of the members of the royal family because of this potential investigation. According to the prosecutor in Cebu in the Philippines, quick decisions are going to be made.”

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Turner also spoke about Meghan’s position. “What I see is Meghan, again, right in the middle of a controversy that is not of her doing,” he said.

Commentator Hilary Fordwich said the latest setback “is being treated as a private Sussex matter.”

“To date, while there has been no formal comment, needless to say, there’s nothing about this the royals would want to be associated with,” said Fordwich.

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She added: “It is extremely unlikely the king, or any royal, comments in any way regarding the gravity of these allegations. Institutional distancing is more than likely.”

Sussexes receiving updates on holiday

People magazine reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are receiving updates on the allegations while on vacation with their two children during a school break.

A friend of the couple told the outlet about the toll on Meghan. “It’s been really difficult,” the friend said. “[Meghan’s] really cut up. She has young children, and I think that, alongside the victims, it’s just weighing on her mind. It’s traumatic.”

The friend said Meghan hopes “a proper investigation can take place.”

The sources also said she is coping with the support of those close to her. “There is a lot to process emotionally. But she’s doing okay. She’s holding up. She’s surrounded by loved ones and is feeling supported right now. She has great people around her getting through this moment,” the sources claimed.

Buckingham Palace has made no formal comment, and the claims about the King’s private views come from commentators and unnamed sources rather than official statements. The allegations relate to an investigation that is still ongoing, and no findings have been made public.