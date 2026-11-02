Candice Swanepoel sparks Tom Brady engagement rumours after being spotted with mysterious ring

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel have fuelled engagement speculation after the supermodel was photographed wearing a gold band on her left ring finger in Florida.

The 37-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted in Surfside, Florida, in late October 2026, wearing the jewellery with an all-black outfit.

The sighting prompted questions about whether the model and the retired NFL star had taken their reported relationship to the next level.

However, there is currently no confirmed engagement, and neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly acknowledged being a couple.

According to reports, the ring could simply be a personal jewellery choice, with no evidence linking it to a proposal.

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Candice Swanepoel Wears Ring On That Finger Amid Sightings With Tom Brady https://t.co/lOAL9p2Uuu — TMZ (@TMZ) October 31, 2026

Dating rumours involving the pair first emerged through Us Weekly and were subsequently reported by People.

Sources cited by TMZ claimed their relationship began in June, with the two reportedly favouring private locations around Miami.

Swanepoel, a South African supermodel, became internationally recognised through her work with Victoria’s Secret. She also founded sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C in 2018.

She shares two sons, Anacan and Ariel, with her former fiancé, Hermann Nicoli. The pair ended their relationship in 2018 after more than a decade together.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported alleged tension between Swanepoel and fellow model Joan Smalls, who was previously linked to Brady.

“She and Joan share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect,” Swanepoel’s representative told Us Weekly.

For now, the engagement rumours remain unconfirmed, with the gold ring offering no definitive indication of a proposal.