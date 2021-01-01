Meghan and Harry’s huge royal request

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seeking a 12-month extension of their Megxit deal, according to The Sun.

The move would see them keep their royal patronages and head back to the UK in person to seal the deal.

The couple stepped back as senior royals back in January, but are now hoping that they can agree to a more permanent deal, allowing them to remain non-working royals while keeping their patronages.

This new move has come as Harry and Meghan have secured commercial deals with Netflix and Spotify.