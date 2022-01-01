How to Become a Personal Trainer

Personal fitness is more popular than ever before. More and more people are joining gyms, and fitness programs, and generally taking care of themselves and their bodies. Physical health is connected to mental well-being, so people are striving for physical strength to achieve psychological fitness.

While gyms are perfect for the new or casual exerciser, for those more serious about their fitness, personal training is the best option. Personal trainers offer a highly individualized, tailored regime that can work wonders, and they’re often paid a premium for it.

Let’s say you want to get into this industry and become a personal trainer. How would you go about it? Keep reading to find out.

Get Certified

The first step you need to take on your journey to becoming a personal trainer is to obtain all the necessary qualifications and required certifications that allow you to practice. While a university degree is not technically necessary to become a personal trainer, there are a number of compulsory and recommended courses all trainers should be aware of.

Under UK law, all personal trainers must have completed a Level 3 personal trainer course before they can operate. Study Active offer this course for personal trainers, among a range of others, visit their website and kick-start your new career today.

Self-Employed or not?

Once you are qualified and ready to begin your journey as a personal trainer, you’ll need to decide what kind of route your career is going to take. Personal trainers can either be employed or self-employed, where they either work for a gym with set hours and clients or set their own schedules and attract their own customers. Making this decision requires careful consideration, and both options have their own unique pros and cons.

Working for a Gym

This can be an attractive option for those who are new to the industry. Once you get past the job interview hurdle, you’ll be part of an organization and have access to all the benefits that come along with it. You’ll be given a set schedule with a specific number of clients. You’ll have signed a contract and be entitled to a number of benefits regarding salary, holidays, and employee protection laws.

However, there are drawbacks to working as an employed personal trainer. You’ll have a limit on your earnings and could potentially feel overworked if your salary seems too low. What’s more, you won’t be able to choose your own clients, which could hinder you from getting the specific type of experience you’re looking for.

Working Independently

Working as a self-employed personal trainer does offer some advantages over the employed career path. Being able to set your own schedule and choose your own hours is a massive plus point for many people while being able to hand pick your own clients can allow trainers to tailor and specialize their business and the service they offer.

There are, however, some disadvantages to working as a self-employed personal trainer. First, you’ll need to find a space or gym to work in, which can be pricey. Secondly, you’ll need to market your business to attract and secure clients. Additionally, you’ll be responsible for a range of financial and legal considerations, including tax, insurance, and the data protection of your customers.

Conclusion

Choosing to become a personal trainer can prove to be a rewarding and lucrative career path. However, there are a number of factors you should consider before making your final decision. Ensuring you have the correct certification and are aware of the different career options open to you can help give you the best possible start on your journey to becoming a personal trainer.