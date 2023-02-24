Expert says Meghan sparked “domino effect” by “burning bridges first” before Harry

Meghan Markle initiated a “domino effect” by burning bridges long before Prince Harry showed the same level of “vindictiveness”, according to an expert.

Schofield, a royal expert, claimed it “isn’t sexist” to label the Duchess of Sussex the “problem” in the relationship after she “blew off” her own family.

“I think it’s hard for anyone to deny that Meghan started burning bridges first,” Schofield told Sky News Australia.

“They say there is this sexism in blaming Meghan for everything that is happening but Meghan seems to be the domino effect, she blew off her family first.

“I don’t think it’s fair to call it sexist to look at Meghan Markle and think, ‘Hmm, are you the problem?’ when Harry never showed this kind of vindictiveness or revenge before.”

Meghan has a famously difficult relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, who was unable to attend her wedding to Harry in 2018 owing to health issues.

Meghan is also known to have squabbles with her siblings; her half-sister Samantha Markle has even sued the former Suits star for statements made in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Speaking of the lawsuit, Schofield previously told Fox News Digital: “If Samantha can prove that Meghan branded her, on a global scale, a liar and an unfit parent, and it negatively affected her way of life and income, a judge might allow the case to go to a jury.

“It would be embarrassing for Meghan because Samantha would likely make it a circus.”

Schofield also went on Sky Australia recently to discuss a recent South Park episode that made fun of the Duke and Duchess.

The episode, entitled The Worldwide Privacy Tour, included the “Prince and Princess of Canada” who bore a strong likeness to the couple, holding up placards saying “we want our privacy” and “stop looking at us”.

The Prince even had his own memoir, “Waaagh,” which resembled Harry’s previous release.

Taking to Twitter, viewers showered praise on the controversial cartoon. One wrote: “South Park just obliterated Meghan and Harry,” while another chimed in: “#WAAAGH and #SouthPark are trending yet again and Harry and Meghan are now sat at the table of Karma Cafe thanks to their obnoxious behaviour.”

Meanwhile others were less impressed – one user wrote: “Even the creators of South Park realize the only way to get attention for their 26-year-old stale and dying show is to mention Meghan and Harry. H&M are it couple.”

Meghan and Harry were thought to be equally unhappy with the episode as royal commentator Neil Sean stated that the pair’s legal teams were “casting an eye” over the video.

Speaking to Fox News, Sean said: “According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached.

“Their legal team is casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”

A spokesperson for the ex-royal couple has since dismissed the charges, calling them “boring and baseless” and stating that the couple has no intent to sue the show.