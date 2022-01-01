Kourtney Kardashian is a Proud ‘Tour Wife’ in Backstage Pics with Travis Barker During MGK’s Concert

Living their best tour life! As Travis Barker rocks out with Machine Gun Kelly on stage, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is his No. 1 fan.

“Tour wife,” the Poosh founder, 43, captioned an Instagram carousel with Barker, 46, on Friday, August 12, showing several photos of the two backstage during Kelly’s Indianapolis, Indiana, gig. The newlyweds, who married earlier this year, were seen embracing before and after he took the stage.

“Tour life’s better with you 🖤😈,” the Blink, 182 drummer replied to Kardashian’s post.

Before Barker, the 32-year-old Good Mourning star’s longtime friend and collaborator took the stage, he entrusted his wife for a rehearsal. “Practice makes perfect,” he captioned footage of himself playing the drums while Kardashian sat on his lap on Friday. The twosome couldn’t stop making out as he was playing music.

“When you can’t see and you’re still the most 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” the Kardashians star commented on her man’s post.

The rapper, who announced his engagement to Megan Fox in January, began his Mainstream Sellout tour earlier this summer, frequently bringing Barker and his son, Landon, for musical cameos along the road. (With ex-wife Shanna Moakler, the Meet the Barkers alum has Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.)

“Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come to join us for the last couple days,” the Ohio native captioned a Tuesday, August 9, Instagram Story pic with Barker on FaceTime. “Put a middle finger up if you’ll play LOVE RACE with us tonight. [It] looks like a middle finger.”

Both the DTA Records Founder and Kardashian were eager to show their support for Kelly, who attended their Italian marriage in May, but this didn’t stop their PDA-heavy ways. The married couple couldn’t help but get hot and heavy at MGK’s concert in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, August 11.

Aside from traveling, the Hulu personality and the singer, who married in Italy in May after two weddings Stateside, have been focusing on their deep connection.

“Kourtney and Travis are stronger than ever, especially after his health scare,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly last month, noting his recent pancreatitis bout has brought them closer. “They’re truly enjoying this new newlywed phase.”

The source added that Kardashian “cares about him deeply” and the pair have been “inseparable and have barely spent time apart since the wedding.”