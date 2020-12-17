Womenz Magazine

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson send tongues wagging after stepping out for dinner date

36 years old Khloe Kardashian and and ex-basketball player Tristan Thompson started dating and get-together once again.

The incident occurs when Khloe travelled to meet Tristan in Boston on Tuesday night and the couple went to Zuma café at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street for a supper.

As indicated by a friend uncovering to PEOPLE, the couple entered the café with a face mask and another person along with them.  For the night out, Thompson wore a grey sweatsuit, while Khloe wearing a knitted hat with a pom-pom on top.

Tristan moved to Boston in November and signing a deal to play with the Boston Celtics.

He recently was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

