Palace Insider Reveals Real Reason Behind Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot Absence

Kate Middleton’s unexpected absence from the second day of the Royal Ascot procession stirred concern among royal watchers this week. With the Princess of Wales gradually returning to public life following her cancer diagnosis, many assumed her absence was related to her health. However, palace insiders have clarified that the real reason was far less alarming.

According to GB News, royal sources have confirmed that Kate’s absence was due to a simple scheduling mix-up and not related to any health complications. The Palace was quick to dismiss growing speculation, emphasizing that there is “no cause for alarm.”

The Princess, who was expected to join Prince William at the high-profile event, has been easing back into her public duties at a measured pace. Her cautious return follows a period of intense private treatment after revealing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

“Kate is continuing to balance her return to public life,” a palace source told GB News, further underlining that her absence was a logistical oversight rather than a sign of any medical setback.

Ailsa Anderson, former spokeswoman for Queen Elizabeth II, echoed these sentiments in an interview with People magazine, stating that the Princess is “being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life.”

A pleasure attending the Order of the Garter today in Windsor. A brilliant celebration of tradition, service and duty. Thank you to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/V8ttCZAlrK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 16, 2025

The royal family, and particularly Kensington Palace, have remained firm in their commitment to protecting Kate’s well-being during her recovery. The Palace has made it clear that the Princess of Wales will return to her duties gradually and at her own pace, prioritizing health over public pressure.

“She has not been able to have the privacy that a person who faces this kind of illness is normally afforded,” a royal insider told People. The comment reflects the intense media scrutiny surrounding the Princess’s health, which has sparked waves of speculation and public concern in recent months.

Despite her limited public appearances, Kate has continued to be a reassuring presence when she does step out, as seen during recent key events such as Trooping the Colour and Garter Day. These rare yet impactful appearances have been met with widespread support and admiration from the public.

While her absence from Royal Ascot may have raised questions, the Palace’s reassurance offers a clear message: Kate is steadily recovering, and every step of her return is being carefully considered with her long-term health in mind.