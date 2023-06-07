Taylor Swift Is ‘Doing Great’ After Her Split From Matty Healy

Taylor Swift has returned to her single era.

The 12-time Grammy winner, 33, and The 1975 singer Matty Healy, 34, have split after a brief romance.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday. “They are no longer romantically involved.”

“They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” another insider tells PEOPLE. “There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”

Swift and Healy, who have been friends since 2014, were linked in early May, only a few weeks after word broke that she and actor Joe Alwyn had split after six years together.

The “Anti-Hero” singer has been on her record-breaking Eras Tour since April, and Healy attended all six of Swift’s shows in Nashville and Philadelphia, where he was seen with Swift’s father Scott. Swift and Healy spent time together in New York City while they weren’t on the road, from hanging out with friends at the Electric Lady recording studio to kissing at members-only club Zero Bond.

“Taylor is doing great — her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won’t be able to see each other at all,” the source tells PEOPLE of Swift and Healy, who is touring internationally through July before The 1975 come back to the States for some festival dates. “They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It’s just life.”

A third source adds, “Taylor and Matty still care for one another but they are in the middle of world tours so are both incredibly busy. They’ve been friends for years and are still friends.”

Swift was not swayed by the controversy surrounding Healy’s previous comments, according to the insider.

“He likes to provoke a response out of people. She’s a grown woman more than capable of forming her own opinions about people,” the insider adds. “No one forces her into anything, especially not these days. She’s on top of the world.”

Swift’s career has indeed reached new heights. She recently announced the first international dates for her Eras Tour; she’s back on top of the Billboard 200 chart with Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), which includes three new tracks,

including a “Karma” remix featuring Ice Spice; and she’ll re-release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) next month, complete with collaborations from Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams.

Swift talked up about this crucial time in her life before performing her Midnights cut “Question…?” at her May 20 concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that,” she said at the time. “It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

On May 27, Healy appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland, to address romance rumors with a cryptic message to the audience.

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” he asked. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.”