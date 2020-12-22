Kate and Wills’ different rules for George and Louis revealed

After releasing their official Christmas card last week, royal fans were delighted to see Kate and Will positively glowing with Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, donning warm autumnal colours and large smiles – particularly the youngest!

But the little royals’ fashion choices did turn some heads.

With little Louis pictured front and centre wearing long pants, it has become clear that Kate and Will have decided not to subject their youngest Prince to the same clothing rules that applied to George when he was his little brother’s age.

Traditionally, young boys born into aristocracy or royalty are meant to wear shorts up until the age of around five to eight years old.

According to etiquette expert William Hanson, dressing children of the upper class in trousers rather than shorts is considered “suburban.”

“Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England,” the expert told Harper’s Bazaar UK back in 2018.

While Kate and Will stuck to tradition with their first-born – only allowing George to publicly don trousers for the first time when he was nearing five-years-old and served as a pageboy at Prince Harry’s wedding – the Duke and Duchess have clearly loosened the reigns when it comes to their third child. It’s always the way, isn’t it?