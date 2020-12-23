Jennifer Lopez says canceled wedding to A-Rod made them question whether they need to make it legal

Is Jennifer Lopez getting cold feet? The “Hustlers” star, 51, revealed there’s “definitely no rush” to marry Alex Rodriguez during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show Tuesday. In fact, the star admitted that she’s questioning walking down the aisle at all.

“We’ve talked about (not getting married) for sure,” Lopez responded to Cohen after he asked her about Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s relationship. (The couple has been together for over 35-years and never married.) Lopez added, “With like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to, should we?”

Lopez continued: “I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though.”