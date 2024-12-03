Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Silence Over Portugal Home Hints at a New Direction

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living a quieter life in Montecito, California, since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020. However, a recent decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sparked speculation about a possible shift in how they handle their relationship with the public.

The couple reportedly purchased a vacation property in Portugal, but unlike their move to Montecito, the news was leaked rather than publicly announced. Harry and Meghan have remained silent about the purchase, marking a stark contrast to their previous openness about major life events.

Royal expert Gareth Russell believes this could signal a deliberate change in their public approach. “Portugal may be something they’re planning to keep more private because they have been quite reticent in talking about it at all,” Russell told GB News, as reported by Express. “Whereas the Montecito purchase was fairly public.”

Russell added, “Whether they go private or public with the new Portuguese residence will be a good indicator of where they’re going in terms of how public or private they’ll be going forward, and whether it will be a change to what we have seen in the past.”

Since leaving the royal family, Harry and Meghan have shared extensively about their experiences through interviews, documentaries, and books. However, their recent silence suggests they may now be pursuing a genuinely private life after telling their royal story.

In recent months, the Duke and Duchess have noticeably stepped back from the spotlight, with little news emerging about their lives. The couple has also made more separate public appearances, seemingly aiming to reshape their individual reputations while keeping their family life out of the public eye.

This intentional retreat could be a response to past criticisms of their simultaneous pursuit of privacy and public platforms. By keeping details like their Portugal property under wraps, Harry and Meghan might be signaling a more subdued and private chapter in their lives.

For now, it remains unclear whether their silence is a one-time choice or a sign of a longer-term strategy. Either way, the couple’s decisions are being closely watched as they navigate their evolving relationship with the public and the royal family.