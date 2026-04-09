Katy Perry posts photo with Justin Trudeau, offering glimpse into their relationship

Singer Katy Perry has shared a new glimpse into her relationship with Justin Trudeau, posting a series of images on social media that highlight moments from her recent personal and professional life.

The post, published on April 7, featured a carousel of photographs including a polished image of Perry alongside Trudeau, both dressed formally. Accompanying the post, she wrote, “Never knew karma could be so rewarding.”

In addition to the image with Trudeau, the collection included a photograph with her daughter, as well as various snapshots from her daily routine. These ranged from tour-related moments to more informal scenes, including time outdoors and leisure activities.

Perry and Trudeau have attracted increasing public attention since confirming their relationship in December 2025. The pair were first linked earlier that year after being seen together in Montréal in July, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship status.

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Since then, both have maintained a relatively low-profile approach while balancing professional commitments. Perry recently completed her Lifetimes Tour, which concluded in December after an extensive run of performances, while Trudeau has remained active in public life since leaving office.

Reports indicate that the couple has been managing a long-distance relationship, making efforts to spend time together despite demanding schedules.

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