Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Struggle With Perioral Dermatitis

This isn’t the first time that Hailey Bieber is talking about her skin struggles. We often see her sharing skincare tips and products with her fans on Instagram.

In another post, Hailey Bieber revealed that ‘HUGE dermatitis trigger’ is laundry detergent. The model then revealed that she uses, ‘hypoallergenic/organic laundry detergent always.

Back in May, during the husband Justin Bieber’s Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, Hailey spoke about the skin problems after taking birth control pills and said, “Actually, within the last year, I started getting a little bit of, like, onset adult acne too from my IUD because I’d never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little out of balance. But for me, my spot was my forehead…it would be, like, a little pattern.”

Before taking birth control pills, Hailey Bieber doesn’t really have any major skin problems and said, “I hid it really well. Like you said, because when you’re used to having good skin, the smallest little thing feels bad, like, the end of the world. And I’d never experienced acne like that, or pimples like that, before.”