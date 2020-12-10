Womenz Magazine

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Struggle With Perioral Dermatitis

We often look at the glass skin of celebrities and think what extra efforts they put to get that flawless skin. Hailey Bieber is talking about her skin struggles for her fans and says that the model wants to keep it transparent. Victoria’s Secret model has a skin problem called perioral dermatitis and revealed how it causes skin rashes.

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram account and revealed about her skin rash problem with a pic that read, “This is day 3 so it’s calmed down a lot since I like to be as transparent as possible about my skin,” the model wrote.

