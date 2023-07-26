Whoopi Goldberg Wears Quirky Shoes Filled with Barbie Doll Heads on ‘The View’: ‘I Love My Barbie’

In a delightful twist on the Barbiecore trend, co-host Whoopi Goldberg made a bold fashion statement on Tuesday’s episode of The View. The 67-year-old actress celebrated the record-breaking Barbie movie’s opening in theaters over the weekend by donning a pair of funky boots that paid tribute to the iconic doll in a unique way.

Unlike the typical Barbie-pink shoes one might expect, Whoopi Goldberg opted for a less subtle approach. Her ankle boots featured a creative touch – they were adorned with decapitated Barbie heads! The white wedge boots showcased a plastic compartment playfully stuffed with the smiling blonde doll heads, showcasing her love for the beloved toy.

Pairing the quirky footwear with a neutral-toned ensemble, Whoopi wore brown and black striped pants along with a cream-colored checkered cardigan layered over a crisp white button-up shirt.

Photo: The View

Amidst a conversation about the Barbie movie on the show, the TV personality confidently defended the film from conservative criticism, adding even more charm and character to her Barbie-inspired look. Whoopi Goldberg’s fashion statement was undoubtedly a memorable moment on The View, showcasing her unique style and unwavering support for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie.

The criticism came from conservatives like Ben Shapiro, who referred to the film as a “flaming garbage heap of a film” on Twitter, and Sen. Ted Cruz, who called the movie “Chinese communist propaganda” due to its brief depiction of the South China Sea, per Business Insider.

Goldberg’s response to these criticisms? “It’s a movie!”

“It’s a movie about a doll,” the host exclaimed as the audience applauded her.

She continued, “I thought y’all would be happy. [Barbie] has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia, so he can’t be doing … it’s a doll movie!

“The kids know it’s colorful and it’s Barbie. They haven’t lived through what the adults have lived through. So when they’re seeing this movie, that’s not how they’re looking at it. They’re looking at it as a Barbie movie.”

She then addressed Shapiro, 39, Cruz, 52, and the other conservatives criticizing and boycotting the Greta Gerwig-directed flick: “You guys, I want y’all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie.”

“Now look, I love my Barbie,” she added, lifting her boots onto the table to showcase the Barbie heads inside them. “It’s a doll movie, guys. I’m shocked that that’s what’s freaking you out these days.”

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in, expressing that she would much prefer watching the movie over the other half of the Barbeinheimer phenomenon: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

“I’d rather see Barbie than some movie about an atomic bomb going off,” the 80-year-old actress said. “That’s the scarier movie.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed with Goldberg’s assertion that it’s just a “doll movie,” saying, “I also just aspire to have the time and energy to get worked up over a doll movie.”

“Is there, not something more important going on in the world to get super passionate about?” she questioned, adding that regardless of their political affiliations, “every” one of her female friends “lined up this weekend to see it.”

“It’s fun,” Farah Griffin, 34, said, citing the memes about the film and outfits people wore to the premiere. “Greta Gerwig’s brilliant.”