Ariana Grande Announces Her Engagement Leaving Millions Of Heart Broken!

A piece of great news came from the Hollywood that Ariana Grande has just announced her engagement with Dalton Gomez by a sharing photo of a diamond ring on Instagram. Both are happy and after the short ceremony duo shared their sentiment towards fans. Ariana just posted four photographs and other three pics of both. The couples were dating with each other, this is a high time to decide that they make for each other

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Forever n then some,” Ariana Grande wrote as a caption with the pictures on her verified Instagram account.

Among the first to celebrate the news was Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan. “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after!” tweeted Joan.

Ariana’s friends from the world of showbiz have posted congratulatory messages, too.

“Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!” wrote reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

“YAYYYYYY!!!!! so so happy for you guys!!” wrote model Hailey Bieber.