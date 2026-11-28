A new investigation by New York Magazine’s The Cut has reignited debate about the relationship between Kensington Palace and the British press, examining allegations that negative stories about Meghan were used to protect Prince William from damaging scrutiny.

Published on November 25, 2026, journalist Joshua Hunt’s article, Harry and Meghan’s Secret Plan to Win Over the Tabloids, revisits seven years of royal media coverage, including longstanding rumours concerning William and Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Hunt reports that some British journalists believed William or members of his inner circle may have attempted to divert attention from the rumours by encouraging unfavourable coverage of Meghan.

Both William’s and Hanbury’s legal representatives have denied the alleged affair, which remains unsubstantiated. Kensington Palace declined to discuss family matters.

The investigation also revisits claims made by journalist Anna Pasternak, who wrote a 2020 Tatler profile of Kate Middleton.

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Pasternak alleged that palace intervention led to changes in the article, while subsequent coverage presented the dispute as a victory for Kate.

She also recalled being told that William had personally contacted a newspaper editor. Her account included the observation: “Nothing is leaked without the nod from the principal.”

The allegations echo claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan in their 2022 Netflix documentary, in which they described negative palace briefings and suggested Meghan had become a scapegoat.

The Cut’s reporting also references deleted articles, journalist accounts and previous investigations into royal media relationships.

However, the central question remains whether the institution’s approach to protecting senior royals contributed to unequal treatment of the Sussexes.

The affair allegations remain unproven. The wider debate concerns transparency, media influence and the treatment of members of the Royal Family by the British press.