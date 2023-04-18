Meghan Markle Bows To King Charles’s Demands After The Coronation Snub

On May 6, King Charles III will officially be crowned in a lavish ceremony in London — almost all members of the Royal Family will be present.

However, his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, and his two youngest grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, will not attend the coronation ceremony.

In a statement released earlier this month, it was confirmed that Prince Harry would make a solo trip to Westminster Abbey.

Reliable media outlets claimed that Markle opted to remain in Montecito to be with her children, who were banned from the ceremony.

The former actress needs to be in Montecito to give Archie the fun and memorable birthday party that he deserves.

Many royal observers saw Markle’s decision to skip the historical event as a snub or another declaration of war.

However, sources with ties to Markle and King Charles, who have spoken to Page Six, say that is the furthest from the truth.

According to a royal person in the know, Prince Harry and Markle have been able to regularly keep King Charles informed about the important development and milestones of Archie and Lilibet’s young lives.

The palace insider told Page Six: “Charles had been kept abreast of Archie and Lilibet’s lives, just as the Sussexes have previously said they used to video chat with and send photos to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.”

Insiders from Buckingham Palace say there is definite “thawing” between King Charles and Prince Harry.

A highly placed source from Montecito told the media outlet that Markle had taken a more apologetic approach and is bowing down to the royals’ demands of no more damaging revelations.

Markle wants peace to reign between London and California, and she is also pushing for King Charles to have a solid relationship with Archie and Lilibet because she has cut all ties with her father, Thomas Markle.

The Sussex source claimed: “Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather [Markle’s long-estranged father, Thomas Markle].

According to a family friend, Markle declined the invitation to the coronation ceremony because she did not want to cause any further drama or steal the spotlight from His Majesty.

The insider stated: “She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty. She just really doesn’t want a song and dance and everything being lived out in the public eye.” Some are wondering if this is the beginning of a peaceful era for the two sides.