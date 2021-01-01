Couple Dress Up As Animal Control Officers, Threaten Owners And Steal Puppies

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alarming case of dognapping where 2 people impersonated law enforcement officers to steal a dog and her 4 puppies. The incident happened in a home in Johns Island, South Carolina.

As reported by authorities, a man and a woman dressed up as animal control officers entered the residence and flashed their credentials to the homeowners. They had fake badges and one of them even carried a holstered handgun. They intimidated the family and snatched away their brindle Pit Bull mix and her 4 black-and-white puppies, before boldly driving away in a small sage green SUV.

The distraught family has been in extreme amount of stress following this traumatic incident, and they are terribly worried about the welfare of their pets. The cunning planning behind this theft has also shaken the community to the core, as there’s a high possibility of others being victimized by this fraudulent scheme.

So far, the cops have been unable to locate the thieves or the 5 stolen pets. When found, the suspects will be facing felony burglary charges and misdemeanor charges for impersonating an officer. Of the 2 suspects, the male is said to be white, about 5′ 11″- 6′ 0″, with a stocky build and brownish gray hair. The female is in her late 20s or early 30s, white, and has a slender physique and sandy blonde hair.

The Charleston Animal Society is now offering a reward of $5,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of these suspects. They hope that the incentive will urge other possible victims to come forward and aid the investigation. Any relevant tip can be relayed to Charleston County Deputy Steven Jarvis at (843)-743-7200. Spread the word.

h/t Live5News