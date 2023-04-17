Fans are excited to see what the legendary talk show host is up to now that she is back in action. According to the most recent allegations, Williams has reportedly been seen filming a new project in New York City, but her agent has clarified that it’s “absolutely not a reality show.”

Williams’ agent, Shawn Zanotti, said that the seasoned journalist has been itching to get back to what she loves.

“She values returning to her passions, and this is something she wants to do. Wendy is indeed filming. Absolutely, she is preparing for something, but at this time, we are unable to share the details “said Page Six.

Williams has been engaged in a number of endeavors since leaving the “Wendy Williams Show” last year due to health issues. Also “in the works” is her eagerly anticipated podcast, according to Zanotti.

Zanotti has dispelled suggestions that Williams would be working on a reality show, leaving fans to wonder what precisely she is up to.

In September 2022, Williams, who has openly battled alcoholism, entered a rehab center following a split with the production company Debmar-Mercury. Williams is prepared to make her comeback to the entertainment industry now that she has redoubled her efforts to improve her overall health.

So what would Williams be putting his time to? The lack of information has further fueled fans’ rumors and excitement. Will she be the host of a brand-new talk show, a biographical film, or something else unexpected?

Aside from the fact that Wendy Williams is back and her followers are eager to see what she has in store for them, it is unclear what the future holds.