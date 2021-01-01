Meghan wears Princess Diana’s watch to read her ‘love letter’ to Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle’s children’s book is already very personal, with it being inspired by her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, but she made sure to add some more sweet touches in a video of her reading the story.

As she read from the New York Times Bestselling book, Meghan donned the stunning €19,800 gold Cartier Tank watch that once belonged to her mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The special piece of jewellery, which The Duchess of Sussex teamed with a €5,950 Cartier Love bangle, was gifted to her by her husband in the earlier days of their romance.

The mum-of-two looked radiant as she spoke from the garden of her Santa Barbara mansion for video shared on the Brightly Storytime channel, which is run by Penguin Random House

I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you could enjoy it too,’ Meghan told viewers at the beginning of the video.

The Bench, which is Meghan’s first published book, was written by the Duchess for Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day and it explores the ‘special bond between father and son’ as ‘seen through a mother’s eyes.’

courtesy via wwd

And in a statement shared on her Archewell website Meghan previously wrote: ‘While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere.’

The royal’s elegant timepiece, which she proudly displayed in the YouTube video, was worn by Diana on numerous occasions before her death including a 1997 visit to London’s Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple.

As well as Diana’s watch, it’s reported that Meghan also sported a €2,600 mini gold tennis bracelet designed by Jennifer Meyer and a mysterious pinky ring designed by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz and worth an estimated €53,400.

Next to the extravagant pinky ring, which Page Six previously claimed was made with ‘gifted diamonds from the Middle East,’ Meghan wore her €320,000 engagement ring Harry proposed to her with back in November 2017.

In total, Meghan’s jewellery worn in the video cost around €380,000, MailOnline reports

Contrasting the extravagant jewellery, Meghan sported a laid back but stylish ensemble that consisted of blue jeans and a light blue shirt. She finished off the look by styling her dark locks to the side and slicked back in a low bun.