Angelina Jolie goes on three-hour ‘date’ with millionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Time flies when you’re having fun. Angelina Jolie spent three hours on a lunch date with rich heir David Mayer de Rothschild in Malibu, California, on Friday.

According to Page Six, the Maleficent star, 47, was seen beaming as she left celebrity hotspot Nobu with the British environmentalist, 44, at her side. Jolie chose a beautiful black dress with cutouts that showed off her midsection for the event.

She completed her look with black shoes and sunglasses. The Girl, Interrupted star was seen as she walked to her car, pushing her hair back. Mayer de Rothschild, a member of the Rothschild family, the richest family in the world with worth who are worth a reported $1 trillion, appeared in good spirits as well, as he flashed a smirk and laughed along with Jolie.

The 44-year-old 6-foot-4 businessman was dressed in smart casual clothing. He was dressed in navy blue slacks a grey shirt, a jacket, black loafers, and unusual striped socks. Page Six’s request for comment on whether the couple was out for work or pleasure was not immediately returned.

Because both had an interest in activism, the meetup may have been work-related. Mayer de Rothschild is an environmentalist who has served as an ambassador for the Hyundai IONIQ, the first automobile designed from the ground up to be offered as a hybrid or electric vehicle.

He also wants to “warn and inform people about global warming,” according to his Instagram account. Meanwhile, Jolie worked with refugees for 20 years as a special envoy to the United Nations.

The actress left her post in December 2022 and said at the time, “I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people.”

Jolie has not been seen in a meaningful relationship since her divorce from her ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016.

The couple legally separated in 2019, but have yet to finalize every aspect of their divorce owing to not resolved custody and asset difficulties. Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, are Jolie and Pitt’s six children.