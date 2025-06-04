Tyreek Hill Sparks Romance Rumors with Mystery Woman in Orlando

Tyreek Hill seems to be moving on quickly from his marriage woes, as the Miami Dolphins star was seen holding hands and getting up close with a mystery brunette during a sunny pool day in Orlando over the weekend.

The 31-year-old wide receiver was snapped by TMZ enjoying hours of poolside fun with the unnamed woman at the Evermore Bay Resort. It’s the first time he’s been seen getting cosy in public since his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, filed for divorce less than two months ago.

According to the outlet, the pair looked flirty and totally at ease as they splashed around in the water, even riding down the “Big Blue Ride” slide together and laughing along the way. The woman, who wore a yellow cut-out swimsuit, was spotted gently stroking Hill’s back at one point, while the two spent around five hours together at the resort before leaving around 5.40 in the evening.

Hill was already at the resort with some of his family but reportedly stepped away to personally walk the woman to his private cabana, making it pretty clear she wasn’t just a casual acquaintance.

The timing of this poolside PDA is particularly eye-catching given what’s been going on behind the scenes. Vaccaro filed to end the marriage on 8 April, just one day after police were called to their Miami home over a domestic dispute that occurred in front of their seven-month-old daughter, Capri.

According to the incident report, it was Keeta’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro, who phoned the police. She told them she feared for her daughter’s safety after Hill had become “very aggressive and impulsive,” allegedly throwing a laptop and then walking toward a 35th-floor balcony while holding baby Capri. Thankfully, the situation didn’t escalate further. Both Hill and Vaccaro insisted that nothing physical happened, and no arrests were made. Police did, however, note a bruise on Keeta’s upper chest and confirmed Capri appeared to be unharmed.

The story didn’t end there. In emergency court filings after the incident, Keeta alleged that Hill disappeared for two nights, only to return later and take Capri without her consent. She requested temporary exclusive use of their home and asked that any time Hill spends with their daughter be supervised. The Dolphins stated at the time, saying they were in contact with Hill over the matter but didn’t offer further comment.

Hill, who’s fresh off signing a three-year, $90 million contract last year and has been the subject of trade talk recently, finally addressed the situation in vague terms after a recent practice session. “It’s tough. Only thing I’m going to say is, man, money is a crazy thing for a lot of people,” he said, adding he’s been leaning on church and therapy. “At the end of the day, the truth always comes out, right?”

He also stressed his focus is now on being a present dad and a strong leader on the field. Hill already shares three children with ex-fiancée Crystal Espinal and reportedly has more kids from other relationships.

As for his relationship status now? Well, judging by the poolside antics, it doesn’t look like he’s spending too much time dwelling on the past.