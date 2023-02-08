Pamela Anderson Addresses Tim Allen’s Denial to Flashing Her on Home Improvement Set: ‘Oh yeah, I did that…’

Pamela Anderson sticks by her words. The Baywatch star claimed Tim Allen sexually abused her on the set of the ’90s comedy Home Improvement in an excerpt from her memoir Love, Pamela obtained by Variety. Allen rejected the assertion in a statement to E! News on January 23, stating, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Anderson has now come out again in response to her former castmate’s denial. He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in,” Anderson told ET Canada‘s Morgan Hoffman in an interview published Feb. 6. “If he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that…’ he’d be—a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Anderson, who posed as a cover model for Playboy before getting the part of Lisa in the series, said the alleged event occurred on the first day of filming. “I was in my dressing room and I came out,” Anderson said. “And then he came out of his dressing room and he had this robe on.”

Axelle / FilmMagic

The 55-year-old went on to say that Allen then opened his robe in front of her. “And then he closes it and he goes, ‘Now we’re even—I’ve seen you naked, you’ve seen me naked. Now we can start the show,'” she said. “How could you make that up?” Reflecting on why she included this story in her memoir, Anderson noted, “It was because it was my first job, Home Improvement, that I felt that was important to say.”

“I only talked about really pivotal moments to try to get across that some of these things had happened, you know, in my childhood, my career,” she said. “And I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things. I mean, not all. Obviously, I didn’t tell every story in my life, or I’d be writing volumes.”