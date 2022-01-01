Wounded Active-Duty and Veteran Military Service Members to Compete in 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games’ Adaptive Sporting Events

The competition begins on Friday, August 19, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World the next week, with nearly 300 wounded, ill, and injured active-duty and veteran military service people gearing up to compete.

Starting on Friday, August 19, athletes from the United States and its allies will compete in adaptive athletic disciplines like wheelchair rugby, seated volleyball, cycling, wheelchair basketball, and more. The 220-acre sports complex, which The Walt Disney Company donated for use and serves as a venue for the first time in the 12-year history of the Warrior Games, will house the majority of the competitions.

“Disney has a long-standing history with the military, and supporting the Warrior Games is just one of the ways we show our appreciation to the heroic veterans and service members who will fiercely demonstrate their grit and fighting spirit to the world during this event,” said Faron Kelley, Vice President of Sports, ESPN Wide World of Sports and Water Parks at Walt Disney World Resort.

The opening ceremony for the annual competition, which is hosted by comedian Jon Stewart, will feature a performance by the country music icon Darius Rucker. On Sunday, August 28, Stewart returns to host the closing ceremony and will be joined by featured performers and American Authors.

The Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of these athletes and offers a way to speed up their recovery from physical and mental injuries.

As per abc7chicago, there will be competition between teams from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, and international ally nations.

For comprehensive coverage of the Warrior Games through Aug. 28 on ESPN+, go to espnplus.com.

A full schedule of events

Friday, Aug. 19

6:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony

Saturday, Aug. 20

8 a.m. ET: Shooting

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair rugby

Sunday, Aug. 21

8 a.m. ET: Shooting

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair rugby

Monday, Aug. 22

7 a.m. ET: Cycling

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair rugby

Tuesday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. ET: Powerlifting

1 p.m. ET: Indoor rowing

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair basketball

Wednesday, Aug. 24

7 a.m. ET: Field

7:30 a.m. ET: Golf exhibition

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair basketball

Thursday, Aug. 25

7 a.m. ET: Track

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair basketball

Friday, Aug. 26

8 a.m. ET: Swimming

4 p.m. ET: Sitting volleyball

Saturday, Aug. 27

8 a.m. ET: Archery

4 p.m. ET: Sitting volleyball

Sunday, Aug. 28