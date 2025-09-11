Bill Belichick Wins His First College Game but All Eyes Are on His 24 Year Old Girlfriend

North Carolina’s trip to Charlotte on Saturday should have been remembered for a solid 20-3 win and Bill Belichick’s first career college coaching victory, according to ESPN. Instead, the buzz after the game went in another direction.

Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, drew attention once again after being spotted greeting Tar Heel players outside the locker room. WRAL’s Brian Murphy reported that Hudson not only chatted with athletic director Bubba Cunningham and chancellor Lee Roberts but also hugged players as they came off the field. The scene raised more questions about her level of involvement with the program.

It wasn’t the first time she was in the spotlight. Just a week earlier, Hudson was seen roaming the UNC sideline during the season-opening loss to TCU.

Bill Belichick Scores First College Win but Spotlight Stays on Young Girlfriend Jordon Hudson (Getty Images)

Her visibility with both the team and the university’s leadership has raised eyebrows, especially since she is more than just a partner to Belichick. Hudson has positioned herself as his publicist and advisor, adding another layer to the conversation.

Her growing presence around UNC football has been building since spring. Back in May, The New York Times reported that Hudson’s push for creative control played a part in HBO’s decision to drop plans for a “Hard Knocks” feature on the Tar Heels.

Instead, the program turned to Hulu for a docuseries. Earlier this year she made headlines again when she interrupted a CBS “60 Minutes” interview with Belichick, fueling more speculation about how she shapes his public image.

Now UNC’s administration finds itself in a tricky spot. Belichick’s contract gives him significant leverage, including nearly $27 million owed if he is dismissed without cause before the end of 2027. At the same time, Hudson’s growing role is becoming harder to overlook.

Jordon Hudson Sparks Buzz Again During Bill Belichick’s First College Football Win (Jared C. Tilton/Getty)

Her presence hasn’t just been noticed on the sidelines. During the Charlotte game, the stadium’s “Gold Digger Cam” landed on her. The not-so-subtle dig came shortly after she filed a trademark for the phrase as part of a jewelry line. Whether she wanted the attention or not, the moment showed how her image has become part of the spectacle.

For now, UNC has one of the greatest football minds in history leading its program. But the question lingers: does Belichick’s brilliance come with baggage? How he handles both the victories on the field and the noise off of it will define his early years in Chapel Hill.