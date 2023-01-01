Travis Barker’s Fans slam ex as ‘childish’ as she mocks the drummer’s new tattoo of wife Kourtney Kardashian

Travis revealed a tattoo of Kourtney’s eyes on his calf a few days ago. The black and white tattoo is over a previous memorial tattoo Travis received, and it looks to be quite big, since Kourtney’s eyes take up the width of his leg, according to The Sun.

Shanna uploaded a sketch of her eyes on Instagram a few days after the Blink-182 drummer revealed his new tattoo. The shot also shows the incomplete outline of her face and nose. She expressed her excitement for the final product and tagged the artist who was drawing it. At the bottom of the story, Shanna wrote: “This is a piece being done by an artist friend. This has nothing to do with someone’s new tattoo. Just FYI.”

‘CHILDISH’

Reddit Kravis followers took Shanna’s Instagram story and tore her apart on the Reddit thread. A fan wrote: “Shanna is so childish for this. Travis and Kourtney are a very unproblematic couple in their own bubble. They don’t bother anyone or participate in internet drama/beef.. so this makes Shanna look really dumb coz her ‘fight’ is one-sided.”

Another said: “How to cringe why even post that lol” A third said: “It literally looks JUST like Travis’ new tattoo, how embarrassing!” Someone else wrote: “Oh wow, Shanna still being like this? Geez woman. Why is she so bitter? Is she seriously still hung up on Travis, I wonder?”

Shanna was married to Travis from 2004 until 2008, and they had two children at that time. Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, are their children. She was a model, actress, and Miss New York USA in 1995 before meeting Travis. In December 2001, she was named Playmate of the Month by Playboy magazine.

She was shocked to find out that her ex-husband was engaged to a Kardashian. She made several ominous social media posts, such as “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.” Shanna even told TMZ: “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me.”

Shanna blames the Kardashians, but her children have come out against her. Landon said on TikTok that his mother is not as involved in his life as their father is. Alabama ranted on her Instagram story and wrote: “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?”