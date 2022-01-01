Meghan’s lies about Kate Middleton exposed!

In the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan, Meghan Markle made some curt claims about her royal family-in-law, citing their formal public persona extended to behind closed doors as well.

Reminiscing on the first time Meghan met Kate Middleton, Meghan alluded to a sense of coldness from her now sister-in-law, who was allegedly not quick to return her own physical affection. ”Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” Meghan said. ”I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

She then added, ”I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

As a widely beloved member of the monarchy, the critical claims have caused a stir amongst fans and naysayers alike as Kate’s perfect image starts to show some cracks. Whilst the royal family has yet to officially respond to the docuseries (their silence speaks volumes), a close friend of Kate has confirmed that she isn’t quick to shy away from both public and private displays of public affection.

”Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend says. ”She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that.” These claims align with that of a former royal butler who previously referred to Kate as ”friendly and fun.”

”What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a member of the family, would be with me and the other staff and she was so polite, friendly and fun and making jokes,” Grant Harrold told People. The 44-year-old served as a butler to the now King Charles for seven years from 2005 – 2012 and was around for the early days of Kate and Williams’s relationship before their 2011 wedding.

Mr. Harrold said that the couple was ”just like any boyfriend and girlfriend” when he first met them. ‘[They weren’t] any different to anyone else, it’s made saying that when you think about who they are, but there wasn’t anything different,” he said. Whilst Meghan is doing her best to paint herself in a positive light, it does seem like on this occasion the public (and press) are firmly on Kate’s side. – nowtolove