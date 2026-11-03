Meghan Markle “never subjected” to the same scrutiny as Kate, insiders suggest

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have dominated headlines ever since the Sussexes spoke publicly about their palace ordeal after moving to the US to live life on their own terms.

Now, royal commentators, historians and former palace aides have weighed in on the palace lives of the two royal wives, and a fresh claim is drawing attention.

It has been revealed that Meghan was never subjected to the same lengthy scrutiny as Catherine, Princess of Wales, before marrying into the royal family. Insiders suggest the reason was surprisingly simple: nobody wanted to upset Prince Harry.

A palace insider claimed to Rob Shuter, “The Queen was thrilled Harry had found someone he loved. She saw it as a fresh start, and nobody wanted to jeopardize that happiness.”

The contrast between the two women’s paths to the altar is stark. Catherine had nearly a decade of dating Prince William before their 2011 wedding. That gave the palace years to get to know her, her family and her suitability for royal life.

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Meghan’s introduction to the family was considerably faster. She met Harry in 2016 and married him less than two years later. There was little time for the kind of long, gradual familiarity that Catherine’s relationship allowed.

There was another difference as well: the vetting process. According to the account, the checks Meghan faced did not match the depth of those applied to Catherine, whose background and family had been observed over many years.

The claims add a new layer to the long-running comparison between the two women, who have often been measured against each other since Meghan joined the royal fold. While Catherine’s long courtship gave the institution time to prepare, Meghan’s romance moved quickly, and, according to insiders, the desire to protect Harry’s happiness shaped how it was handled.