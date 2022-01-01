Amber Heard’s ‘hoax’ abuse claims ‘costing her $50 million,’ experts claim

Industry experts believe Amber Heard’s “hoax” abuse claims have cost her nearly $50 million in earnings over the years.

Entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold made this claim during the course of her testimony inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

There, she began by saying, “At a minimum of five years of losses, if you look at the film, the television, and endorsement contracts it’s very likely that Ms. Heard should have earned $45 million to $50 million over that time period.”

Before concluding she also testified to the fact of Ms. Heard not being able to work in Hollywood after landing a multi-million dollar role in Aquaman.

She explained the reasons and added, “In the industry, they like her work. But they can’t work with her right now.”