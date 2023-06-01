Romeo Beckham sparks major reaction from fans after sharing an intimate photo with model girlfriend Mia Regan

The second time’s the charm for Romeo Beckham and his model girlfriend Mia Regan, who appeared more in love than ever in an intimate selfie published on Tuesday.

The couple was pictured snuggled on a cliff looking out at the picture-perfect sunset, which looked to have been captured during a summer holiday with pals on the coast, according to the son of David and Victoria Beckham, 20.

He captioned the photo, “Sunsets with you @mimimoocher,” with a kissing face emoji. The happy pair couldn’t have been happier or more beautiful in their off-duty clothes.

Mia, who was lying back between her loving boyfriends’ legs, was dressed in bright yellow sneakers, tie-dye tracksuit trousers, and a vibrant blue anorak. Meanwhile, Romeo played it cool in a beige tracksuit and white trainers.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the romantic update and flooded the comments section with messages. “Such a cute couple,” one fan penned alongside a string of loved-up emojis. A second wrote: “Awh you should frame this one man.” A third added: “You two are a perfect match,” alongside a heart emoji.

The pair restarted their romance in November last year after parting months earlier in July, purportedly owing to long-distance difficulties. Mia was thriving in the UK modeling industry, while Romeo was in Miami practicing with his football team, Inter Miami.

Romeo teased he and Mia had rekindled

Despite previously parting ways after three years, the Beckhams never totally severed ties with the Gen-Z fashionista, who maintained a close connection with former Spice Girl and Romeo’s doting mother, Victoria, who continued to show support for Mia on her social media account.

Victoria wrote “Beautiful x kisses x” in the comments area of a series of images Mia shared shortly after their divorce. VB and Mia had a particular affinity and frequently cooperated on joint fashion and beauty ventures with the designer’s label.

Meanwhile, Romeo and Mia definitely kept shippers of the romance on their toes, as they delayed disclosing the joyful news despite being back together. They even teased fans with a shot of them kissing with everything except Mia’s face in the frame, sparking rumors that the pair had reconnected. Fans who were paying attention saw that Romeo had resumed liking his ex’s pictures.

On Mia’s 20th birthday, Romeo finally verified the wonderful news by uploading two very lovely photos of his partner. Alongside the snaps read the words: “Happy birthday gorgeous [red heart emoji] :) @mimimoocher.” The pair were also spotted partying the night away in honor of the special milestone.