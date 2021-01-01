Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Grave Concerns’ About Kate Middleton Revealed

British royal family news shows that Kate Middleton Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most popular of the UK royals: young, vibrant, photogenic.

The mother-of-three is a St. Andrews graduate, and rarely makes a misstep in public unlike her clumsy, PR thirsty counterpart Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex. So why would Queen Elizabeth have a problem trusting Kate? The answer may surprise you.

The Duchess of Cambridge married into the royal family once she tied the knot with Prince William. He is second in line to the throne and Kate will one day be queen consort. But according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, the Queen had “grave concerns” about Kate. Her concern took place years ago, when the two were dating.

Nicholl reports that Kate fit into the fam personality- and attitude-wise but the Monarch wanted to know that Kate has the inner steel necessary to a full-time working royal and eventually queen. Did she have what it takes to lead a nation?

Nicholl wrote the book The Making of a Royal Romance and notes, “Privately [the Queen] had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced.”

Kate graduated from the University of St. Andrews in 2005 with an Art History degree and the couple were inseparable. “If she was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying in Mustique.”

There was a recession depressing the country at the time and the Queen was reportedly wary about “frivolous displays of wealth.” What in the world must she think of Meghan and hubby Prince Harry whose portrait is enshrined in the dictionary under the word ‘excess’?

“[The Queen] was one of the hardest working royals, despite her age, and that a future member of the family was without a full-time job was unacceptable to her,” according to Nicholl. For that matter the queen continues to impress with her incredible work ethic.

“While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career.”

Today Kate is one of the hardest working senior royals herself and has more than proven her worth to rule the nation.